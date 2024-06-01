Williamson County Schools to Host Online Surplus Auction in June

Williamson County Schools will conduct an online auction in the month of June.

Items will include used furniture, fixtures, cafeteria equipment, pre-owned vehicles and other miscellaneous items. Those interested in participating should visit the Gary Realty & Auction website for complete details and registration information.

Online bidding will begin Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m. and end Wednesday, June 19, at 5 p.m. All items must be picked up and removed between Thursday, June 20, and Saturday, June 22.

