Tuesday, January 11th

Final Score: 63-54

The Red Hawks (10-6) win their first district game of the year with a win on the road against La Vergne (8-5).

Sophomore Caelum Harris scored 19 points for Stewarts Creek. He was a force all game crashing the boards and coming extremely close to a double-double. Harris also electrified his team with some monster dunks giving the Red Hawks much needed momentum as the visitors.

Stewarts Creek also had 2 more players score in double digits. Darius Lee and Bryce Jackson combined for 24.

Despite the outcome La Vergne’s offense was lighting it up. They knocked down 7 three pointers and were leading at half time. Santonio McDaniel was the Wolverines leading scorer finishing the night with 12 points.

Stewarts Creek’s next game will at MBA (5-5) on Saturday, January 15th at 4:30 PM. They will look to build on this momentum after a convincing victory.

The Wolverines will play another home game against Antioch (5-11) as their district schedule continues. Game time is Friday, January 14th at 7:30 PM.