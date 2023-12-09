Ashley Rogers Named 2024 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Honoree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball graduate Ashley Rogers has been selected as a recipient of the NCAA Today’s Top 10 award, the organization announced Friday. Rogers and her fellow honorees will be celebrated at the NCAA Convention in January.

The Today’s Top 10 awardees were selected by the NCAA Honors Committee, composed of representatives from NCAA member schools and conferences, as well as nationally distinguished citizens, including past awardees.

The award recognizes former student-athletes for their exceptional athletic and academic achievements, as well as their contributions to their campuses and communities.

Rogers was named the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I National Pitcher of the Year and was named a 2023 NFCA, D1Softball.com and Softball America first-team All-American. The three-time NFCA All-Southeast Region first-team honoree was the 2023 NCAA softball statistical champion for lowest number of hits allowed per seven innings with 3.21.

A native of Athens, Tennessee, Rogers was named to the All-SEC first-team and SEC All-Tournament team three times during her illustrious career on Rocky Top. The 2023 CSC Academic All-American of the Year and 2023 SEC Softball Scholar Athlete of the Year also received the Elite 90 Award for Division I Softball during the 2023 season.

Source: UT Sports

