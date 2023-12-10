Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon 12-9-2023- TORNADO WATCH-EXTENDED

Well, the good news is this looks like an in-n-out storm. But while your Sunday will be drier it will be colder.

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 714/715 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 642 PM CST SAT DEC 9 2023 TNC099-111-119-149-159-169-187-189-100300- /O.EXT.KOHX.TO.A.0714.000000T0000Z-231210T0300Z/ TORNADO WATCH 714, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE LAWRENCE MACON MAURY RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, SMYRNA, AND SOUTH CARTHAGE.

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 714 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1135 AM CST SAT DEC 9 2023 TORNADO WATCH 714 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC005-017-021-023-033-037-039-043-045-047-053-069-071-075-077- 079-081-083-085-097-099-101-109-111-113-119-125-131-135-147-149- 157-159-161-165-167-169-181-183-187-189-100100- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0714.231209T1735Z-231210T0100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CROCKETT DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MADISON MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY OBION PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SHELBY SMITH STEWART SUMNER TIPTON TROUSDALE WAYNE WEAKLEY WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...LZK...OHX...MEG...JAN...LMK...PAH...

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Low around 40. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.