Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon 12-9-2023- TORNADO WATCH-EXTENDED

Well, the good news is this looks like an in-n-out storm. But while your Sunday will be drier it will be colder.

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 714/715
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN
642 PM CST SAT DEC 9 2023

TNC099-111-119-149-159-169-187-189-100300-
/O.EXT.KOHX.TO.A.0714.000000T0000Z-231210T0300Z/

TORNADO WATCH 714, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LAWRENCE              MACON                 MAURY
RUTHERFORD            SMITH                 TROUSDALE
WILLIAMSON            WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, COLUMBIA,
FRANKLIN, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE,
LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, SMYRNA,
AND SOUTH CARTHAGE.

 

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 714
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1135 AM CST SAT DEC 9 2023

TORNADO WATCH 714 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS 

TNC005-017-021-023-033-037-039-043-045-047-053-069-071-075-077-
079-081-083-085-097-099-101-109-111-113-119-125-131-135-147-149-
157-159-161-165-167-169-181-183-187-189-100100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0714.231209T1735Z-231210T0100Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BENTON               CARROLL             CHEATHAM
CHESTER              CROCKETT            DAVIDSON
DECATUR              DICKSON             DYER
FAYETTE              GIBSON              HARDEMAN
HARDIN               HAYWOOD             HENDERSON
HENRY                HICKMAN             HOUSTON
HUMPHREYS            LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LEWIS                MACON               MADISON
MAURY                MCNAIRY             MONTGOMERY
OBION                PERRY               ROBERTSON
RUTHERFORD           SHELBY              SMITH
STEWART              SUMNER              TIPTON
TROUSDALE            WAYNE               WEAKLEY
WILLIAMSON           WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...LZK...OHX...MEG...JAN...LMK...PAH...
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 67. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Low around 40. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

