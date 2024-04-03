Ascend Federal Credit Union Opens New Location in Murfreesboro

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the opening of its newest location in Murfreesboro’s Savannah Ridge area. Located at 3403 South Church St., Suite A, the new branch office is the company’s 28th total full-service financial center, fifth branch in Murfreesboro and seventh location in Rutherford County, joining existing branches in Smyrna and La Vergne.

“The opportunity to continue our deep-rooted service to members in Rutherford County is a significant reason why we chose to open this Savannah Ridge branch,” said Matt Jernigan, Ascend president and CEO. “Adding a fifth location in Murfreesboro again shows Ascend’s commitment to growing our already considerable presence there. Furthermore, we’re appreciative to the community for rewarding our member service with several area honors.”

The credit union has had a longstanding presence in Murfreesboro for more than three decades, opening its first branch in the area in 1988. Ascend was named Best Credit Union for eight consecutive years in the annual Rutherford County Main Street Awards. Additionally, Ascend was voted as Daily News Journal’s Ruthies Award Favorite Credit Union, underscoring the credit union’s dedication to serving the needs of the community.

The new full-service location offers a broad range of services, including checking, savings and youth accounts, as well as money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Other products include mortgage, auto and recreational loans, credit cards, personal loans, personal line of credit loans and business accounts and loans.

In addition, the Savannah Ridge branch location has five financial service officers (FSOs) and features two interior and two exterior interactive teller machines (ITMs), where a local Ascend representative is available via video to assist members with their transactions. Ascend held an open house at the branch on March 21.

The lobby’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The service hours for the two drive-up ITMs are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; these ITMs also act as ATMs with 24/7 drive-up access to make withdrawals, deposits, and balance inquiries.