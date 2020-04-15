From James Evans, APR

All Rutherford County schools will remain closed through the end of May, but the school year is not over, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock announced this afternoon.

During a press conference Wednesday on the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 situation, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a recommendation for all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

“While our school facilities will remain closed through May, we will continue to provide instructional opportunities to keep our students engaged,” Director Spurlock said. “Our schools will work with those students who need to complete makeup work, and we will be carrying forward a recommendation to our School Board for a revised grading plan and policy.”

The school district will continue to keep parents informed as the plan is finalized, Spurlock said.

The district is also developing methods for student registration and class scheduling for next school year. Those details will be announced soon and communicated directly to parents. Parents can expect to receive regular updates as RCS addresses various components of the extended closure.

In the meantime, parents with specific questions concerning their students should contact their school administrators or teachers via email.

The Tennessee Board of Education has already passed emergency rules that allows the waiving of various academic requirements related to testing and credits needed for graduation. To read the specific rules that have been adopted by the Tennessee Board of Education, please visit this page. https://www.tn.gov/sbe/meetings/meetings-calendar/2020/4/9/april-9–2020-sbe-conference-call-meeting.html