The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville Metro area and surrounding communities through midnight Tuesday night.

This includes the following counties: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury,

Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, De Kalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee,

Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For additional information, visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.