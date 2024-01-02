After 30 Years, Wildhorse Saloon Closes its Doors

A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors.

The Wildhorse Saloon announced on social media, “Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene. We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue. As we step into this promising era, let’s raise a glass to the past and toast to the brilliant future ahead. Our heartfelt thanks to patrons, artists, staff, and everyone who contributed to making Wildhorse Saloon the legend it is today. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who graced our stage, danced on our dance floor, and sang along to the music.”

It was previously announced that Wildhorse will rebrand as Luke Combs’ bar called “Hurricane.” The multi-purpose entertainment venue will feature a 69,000-square-foot complex with an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people and will be customized to reflect Combs’ passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports into a new Nashville experience.

The new experience is projected to open in summer of 2024. While the initial information did not say what month of the summer it might welcome guests, however, it would make sense that they would want it to be open for CMA Fest in June.