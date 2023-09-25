6 Live Shows this Week- September 25, 2023

Here are six live shows this week.
1Thomas Rhett
Friday-Saturday, September 29-30, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Thomas Rhett will be at Bridgestone Arena this week for two nights as the Home Team Tour stops in Nashville. Special guests will be Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
Find tickets here.
2Nashville Fire Fighters Benefit Concert
Sunday, October 1, 6:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
The Nashville Fire Fighters Association – IAFF Local 140 presents “1964” – The Beatles Tribute for their Fall Benefit Concert, which will be held on Sunday, October 1.
Find tickets here.
3Boris & Melvins
Tuesday, September 26, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
The tour Twins of Evil will feature Japanese rock band Boris and American rock band Melvins. Special guests will be Mr. Phylzzz and Void Manes.
Find tickets here.
4Chicago
Monday, September 25, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
The season is almost over at FirstBank Amphitheater. Chicago will play this week in Franklin where you will hear songs like “If You Leave Me Now,” “Saturday in the Park,” and more.
Find tickets here.
5Switchfoot
Thursday, September 28, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Switchfoot is on The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour stopping in Nashville this week. The band consists of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).
Find tickets here.
6Laurel Canyon
Friday, September 29, 7 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Laurel Canyon is an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, featuring recreations of their seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and their solo years. The group consists of Grammy Award winning writer/producer Mark Hudson, Hall of Fame Songwriter Gary Burr, and singer/songwriter Mark Mirando.
Find tickets here.