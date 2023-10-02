6 Live Shows this Week- October 2, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1A Tribute to Ronnie Milsap
Tuesday, October 3, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Milsap revealed his final Nashville concert, a special tribute event taking place October 3 at Bridgestone Arena. Performers include Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ray Stevens, Pam Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, Hunter Hayes, Mark Wills, The McCrary Sisters, The Los Lonely Boys and Elizabeth Cook,Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens and Charlie McCoy. Sixwire will serve as the house band.
Find tickets here.
2Warren Zeiders
Wednesday, October 4, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Warren Zeiders has quickly risen from a college athlete to one of Nashvilles hottest stars at just 24 years old. After a series of sports concussions sidelined his lacrosse aspirations, Warren had to find a new path. At the height of the pandemic, he started posting acoustic covers on TikTok, which soon went viral. Following the release of his critically acclaimed 717 Tapes, he recently received RIAA platinum certification for his breakthrough single, “Ride The Lightning.”
Find tickets here.
3Shinedown
Tuesday, October 3, 6:40 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Greystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the last concert of the season at FirstBank this year. Multi-platinum, record-breaking rock band Shinedown will perform with openers Papa Roach and Spiritbox. They will be bringing their world-class rock show to Franklin on October 3 at the FirstBank Amphitheater.
Find tickets here.
4Noah Kahan
Tuesday-Wednesday, October 3-4, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Recently Noah Kahan has appeared at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, then he made a surprise appearance at Pilgrimage Festival with Zac Bryan. This week, his tour The Stick Season will stop at Ascend Amphitheater for two nights.
Find tickets here.
5Maneskin
Tuesday, October 3, 8:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Ave N, Nashville
Måneskin will be stopping by the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to bring the RUSH! World Tour.
Find tickets here.
6Broken Social Scene
Friday, October 6, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Ave N
The show is part of an extension of the group’s You Forgot It In People anniversary tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed and fan-favorite second studio album. These shows are special to the anniversary tour in that the group will be performing tracks from frontman Kevin Drew’s upcoming album, Aging.
Find tickets here.