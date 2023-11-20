6 Live Shows this Week- November 20, 2023

3 Tracy Lawrence Mission Possible

Tuesday, November 21, 7 pm

Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue N, Nashville

Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 18th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert featuring Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Fry will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, followed by the Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon that night. The beloved kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday aims to match last year’s record-breaking 1,200 turkeys fried. Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 7,600 turkeys, provided more than 73,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $850,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support causes that align with their mission.

Find tickets here.