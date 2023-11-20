New Music this Week- November 20, 2023

1 Colin Stough

Country newcomer and 19 Recordings/BMG artist Colin Stough puts a raspy-Soul spin on a classic letting his sandpaper vocal loose for an icy, twangy rendition of “Blue Christmas.”

Originally written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, the colorful Christmastime anthem became a timeless favorite in the hands of The King, Elvis Presley, capturing the all-too-common twinge of holiday heartache. A fellow Mississippi native, Stough now puts his own mark on the track – while also paying homage to his roots.