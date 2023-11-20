New Music this Week- November 20, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week.
1Colin Stough
2Zach John King
3Flatland Calvary
Flatland Cavalry’s new song, “Wool,” is out today and featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the highly anticipated new film in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games saga.
Take a listen here.
4Warren Zeiders
Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders shares “Sin So Sweet.” The fiery track marks his first single since his debut album, ‘Pretty Little Poison,’ and coincides with the album’s title track earning Zeiders his first Top 20 single on Country Radio.
Take a listen here.
5Austin Williams
After going viral on TikTok (5.7M views) with an experimental, country-tinged mashup of 90s and 00s rap and hip-hop classics, rising country artist Austin Williams is releasing the full version of his “90s Rap Mashup.”
Take a listen here.
6The Gatlin Brothers
Legendary country music trio, Larry, Steve & Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers, have released the inspirational and autobiographical new single, “Fair Winds.”
Take a listen here.
7Century Drive
Century Drive’s snuggly new single, “Nat King Cole,” is now available, just in time to kick off the holiday season. Produced by Casey Parnell and Century Drive, “Nat King Cole” was written as a lighthearted Christmas tune for quality time with friends and family while drinking whiskey eggnog and listening to Christmas classics new and old.
Take a listen here.
8Blackberry Smoke
Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke’s new song, “Hammer And The Nail,” written by lead singer Charlie Starr and longtime collaborator Keith Nelson, is out now.
Take a listen here.
9Willie Jones
Willie Jones releases his latest track titled “Dive Bar,” featuring platinum singer-songwriter Ben Burgess.
“Dive Bar” is a first listen banger. Jones explains, “I enjoy going out, turning up at the club. But I can’t lie, a lot of club culture has changed especially now that with bottle service and social media. The one thing about dive bar culture is it’s gonna stay the same and it’s always a good time. I had to team up with Ben on this to bring the dive bar to the world.”
Take a listen here.