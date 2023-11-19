WEATHER ALERT – Heavy Rains, High Winds in Forecast

If you are planning on traveling Monday thru Tuesday through East Tennessee, be aware of possible 50 mph wind gusts. If traveling South of the state line there is a threat of severe weather.
Localized flooding may be possible as we will see 1-2″ of much-needed rain, it will just fall in a short period of time. Batten down those holiday decorations, the winds are going to kick up Monday afternoon thru Tuesday.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 56. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. South wind around 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.