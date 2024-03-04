6 Live Shows this Week- March 4, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Olivia Rodrigo
Saturday, March 9, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her GUTS World Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Chappell Roan, The Breeders, and Pink Pantheress.
2Grand Ole Opry
Friday, March 8, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country famous. Guests for the show include Ashley McBryde, Bill Anderson, Gary Mule Deer, Anne Wilson, Mickey Guyton, and more.
3Greensky Bluegrass
Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, 2024
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Greensky Bluegrass, a two decade band, will have a two night residency at The Ryman. Known for their live performances, this is a show you don’t want to miss.
4Ryan Upchurch
Saturday, March 9, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Ryan Upchurch will be returning to Nashville to bring his “The Upchurch Show: Tune-In” Tour on Saturday.
5Madi Diaz
Friday, March 8, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Last year, Diaz announced her tour The Weird Faith with special guests Jack Van Cleaf. Diaz released a song with Kacey Musgraves titled “Don’t Do Me Good.”
6Sean McConnell
Thursday, March 7, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Sean McConnell will perform at City Winery this week. Special guest will be Liz Longley.
