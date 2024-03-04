OBITUARY: Joy Dawson Webb

Joy Dawson Webb, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024.

A native of Dyer, TN, she was the daughter of the late Drennon Mathis and Maudie Farris Grissom Dawson.

Mrs. Webb was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Noah Webb, Jr., and brothers Ray and Wayne Dawson, and a sister, Sheila Dawson.

Mrs. Webb is survived by her son, Rick Webb and his wife Karen of Jackson, TN; daughters, Debbie Prater and her husband Ed, and Vickie Puckett and her husband Steve all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Noah and Mark Prater, Christopher Webb, Renee’ Lamb, Sarah Jones, and Marc Jackson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor David Bramble officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Webb was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church and retired from the Bunny Bread Thrift Store.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Webb.

An online guestbook for the Webb family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

