OBITUARY: Bryan Joseph Dietzman

Bryan Joseph Dietzman, age 81 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and a son of the late Joseph and LaVerne Dietzman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister Pam (Bob) Huxhold and a brother Dale Dietzman.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Betty Owens Dietzman; a sister Pat (John) LaBarge of MO; a brother Kevin (Pat) Dietzman of MO; sons, Joseph Dietzman and Bryan Dietzman II, both of California, Gary Henderson (Melodie) of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Susan Embrey (Ronny) of Virginia; five grandsons, Tyler Henderson (Joanna), William Kiddy, John Embrey (Kelsey), Colgan Embrey, and Maverick Dietzman; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Asher, and Layla Kiddy, Charlie Henderson; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Dietzman was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. Bryan retired as a fire and police dispatcher for the City of Jackson and later worked at McKellar-Sipes Airport in Jackson. He was a huge Tennessee Vols and St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved John Wayne movies and John Grisham novels. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and the many traveling adventures he and Betty had behind the wheel of their RV.

Visitation with the Dietzman family will be Monday, March 4, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 3:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 5:00 pm with Pastor David Bramble officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Dietzman family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund, Attn: Kenneth Rogers, 117 Walker Rd, Dresden, TN 38225.

