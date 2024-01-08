6 Live Shows this Week- January 8, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Opry at The Ryman
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Friday, Janurary 12, 9:30 pm
The Opry will be at The Ryman this week. Artists scheduled to perform will be Brothers Osborne, Emmylou Harris, Maggie Rose, Lucinda Williams, and more.
Find tickets here.
2Restless Road
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Friday, January 12, 8 pm
Restless Road announced their 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour. The nine-city tour will see the guys kicking off their year in support of their debut album Last Rodeo. The Last Rodeo Tour will start in Atlanta, GA on January 11, 2024 and then head to Nashville on the 12th. Special guest Erin Kinsey will be joining the trio on the road.
Find tickets here.
3Charlie Worsham
Country Music Hall of Fame, 222 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Tuesday, January 9, 6:30 pm
Charlie Worsham will be joined by the bluegrass group Long Jon to perform original songs and bluegrass standards. Worsham was named the Academy of Country Music’s Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year in 2022 and a new EP, Compadres, in October.
Find tickets here.
4Bryon Stripling with Nashville Symphony
Nashville Symphony, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Thursday, January 11, 7:30 pm
The season-long centenary celebration of George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue continues at the Nashville Symphony’s FirstBank Pops Series with Great Gershwin! From “A Foggy Day” to “The Man I Love” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” hear all your favorite tunes with trumpeter/conductor Byron Stripling and pianist/crooner Tony DeSare.
Find tickets here.
5Rebirth Brass Band
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Wednesday, January 10, 8 pm
For almost four decades, the Grammy winning Rebirth Brass Band has been entertaining fans. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on.
Find tickets here.
6In the Round- Benita Hall, Becky Hobbs, and Billy Yates
Bluebird Cafe, 4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
Tuesday, January 9, 9 pm
The Bluebird Cafe will feature a songwriter in the round event with Benita Hall, Becky Hobbs, and Billy Yates.
Find tickets here.