WEATHER 1-8-2024 Winds Remain , Rains Return

WIND ADVISORY ISSUED THRU TUESDAY DETAILS HERE

It’s going to remain windy this week, and an off-and-on rain pattern will continue. Tuesday is kind of all over the place with possible storms and possibly some snow. We’ll update that as we know more.

As for today:

Monday Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 44. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.