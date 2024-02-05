6 Live Shows this Week- February 5, 2024

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows this week.

1Drake

photo from Bridgestone Arena

February 7-8, 8 pm

Drake at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled to February 7 & 8, 2024 and will now be with J. Cole. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Limited tickets are available now for February 8.

Find tickets here. 

2Grace Potter

photo by Grace Potter

Friday, February 9, 8 pm

Singer-songwriter, Grace Potter will bring the The Mother Road tour to the Ryman this week. Potter came on the scene over a decade ago, special guests will be Brittney Spencer.

Find tickets here. 

3Treaty Oak Revival

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Treaty Oak Revival is an up and coming young band consisting of Sam Canty (lead singer/acoustic guitar), Lance Vanley (rhythm electric/background vocals), Jeremiah Vanley (lead electric), Andrew Carey (bass), and Cody Holloway (drums). Their sound is rooted in Texas/Red Dirt country but draws from southern rock and punk influences.

Find tickets here. 

4Child’s Anthem

photo from Child’s Anthem

Saturday, February 10, 8 pm

Child’s Anthem is a collection of some of Nashville’s finest studio and touring musicians, recreating the hits of Toto with extreme detail and energy. Lead singer Keith Landry actually toured with Toto during the Hydra tour in the 80’s.

Find tickets here. 

5Patti LaBelle

photo from Nashville Symphony

Thursday-Saturday, February 8-10, 7:30 pm

R&B legend and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle has enjoyed one of the longest careers in contemporary music. Patti LaBelle has done it all, from girl group pop and gutsy soul to space-age funk and hard-hitting disco. Get ready to be rocked when Patti hits the stage with the Nashville Symphony, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Find tickets here. 

6October London

photo from Marathon Music Works

Thursday, February 8, 8 pm

October London is an old-soul singer and songwriter whose smooth, heartfelt vocals recall R&B giants of the past like  and especially.

Find tickets here. 

