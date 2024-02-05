6 Live Shows this Week- February 5, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Drake
February 7-8, 8 pm
Drake at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled to February 7 & 8, 2024 and will now be with J. Cole. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Limited tickets are available now for February 8.
2Grace Potter
Friday, February 9, 8 pm
Singer-songwriter, Grace Potter will bring the The Mother Road tour to the Ryman this week. Potter came on the scene over a decade ago, special guests will be Brittney Spencer.
3Treaty Oak Revival
Treaty Oak Revival is an up and coming young band consisting of Sam Canty (lead singer/acoustic guitar), Lance Vanley (rhythm electric/background vocals), Jeremiah Vanley (lead electric), Andrew Carey (bass), and Cody Holloway (drums). Their sound is rooted in Texas/Red Dirt country but draws from southern rock and punk influences.
4Child’s Anthem
Saturday, February 10, 8 pm
Child’s Anthem is a collection of some of Nashville’s finest studio and touring musicians, recreating the hits of Toto with extreme detail and energy. Lead singer Keith Landry actually toured with Toto during the Hydra tour in the 80’s.
5Patti LaBelle
Thursday-Saturday, February 8-10, 7:30 pm
R&B legend and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle has enjoyed one of the longest careers in contemporary music. Patti LaBelle has done it all, from girl group pop and gutsy soul to space-age funk and hard-hitting disco. Get ready to be rocked when Patti hits the stage with the Nashville Symphony, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
6October London
Thursday, February 8, 8 pm
October London is an old-soul singer and songwriter whose smooth, heartfelt vocals recall R&B giants of the past like and especially.
