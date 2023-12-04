6 Live Shows this Week – December 4, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
23
photo from Franklin Theatre

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1All for the Hall

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 pm

The eighth annual All for the Hall benefit concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill promises a night like no other.  The show, to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Bridgestone Arena will now feature a star-studded lineup that includes Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, HARDY, Patty Loveless, The War and Treaty, Riley Green, and Mickey Guyton.

Find tickets here. 

2Opry Next Stage with Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson performs “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” at “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” live from Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ABC.

Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Host and NextStage alum Lainey Wilson will take the stage for her own powerhouse performance and introduce you to fast-rising stars Ashley Cooke, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Jackson Dean, and Kameron Marlowe during a once-in-a-lifetime showcase of the next generation of Country Music.

Find tickets here. 

3Jon McLaughlin

photo from Franklin Theatre

Tuesday, December 5, 6 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Everything in Jon McLaughlin’s life makes its way into his music, whether he’s conscious of it or not. The artist, raised in Indiana and based in Nashville, brings all of his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates, something that is especially true now that he’s the father of two young girls.

Find tickets here. 

4Dirty Dancing in Concert

photo from Fisher Center

Friday, December 8, 7:30 pm

The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Audiences attending ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Find tickets here. 

549 Winchester

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, December 9, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

It’s the last date of the fall tour for 49 Winchester. Special guests will be Carter Faith.

Find tickets here. 

6Marcus King

photo from Analog

Tuesday, December 5, 8 pm

Analog at Hutton, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Analog is proud to present Marcus King for an exclusive live TV taping in our intimate listening room. Hear the music live and be part of a studio audience.

Find tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here