Naughty or Nice: Holiday Pies for Everyone on Your List!

Forget cookies, Santa says he wants a slice of pie this year! Make the season merry and bright with all the best flavors from Papa C Pies on your holiday dessert table. You’ll love the convenience of crossing dessert off your list, and your guests will love the delicious flavors of pie this season.

Papa C Pies has you covered for all of your holiday dessert needs, whether you need a dessert to serve to guests, bring as gifts, or just because! A handmade pie from our bakery will hit the spot each time. Check out some of our most popular holiday pies:

Decadent Pies for the Naughty List:

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie – The ultimate indulgence for the dessert connoisseur, our Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is the best-selling pie at Papa C Pies and will impress as a dessert for any holiday occasion!

Chocolate Chess Pie – A Southern classic becomes a chocolate extravaganza as we combine traditional Chess Pie with delectable chocolate swirls. Your family will love Chocolate Chess Pie as the finish to your holiday celebration.

Steeplechase Pie – Our version of a Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie, this rich, delicious pie combines some of our favorite things: Pecan Pie , chocolate, and a splash of KY bourbon! The Steeplechase Pie is a surprising take on a classic that will leave your guests feeling festive!

Simple Classics for the Nice List

Pumpkin Pie – Nothing could be more traditional for the holidays than Pumpkin Pie . With a smooth texture and the perfect balance of fall spices, you’ll love our take on this classic . Try our Pumpkin Praline Pie topped with pecan pie filling for a special twist!

Apple Pie – The recipe that started it all! Grandma Elsie Mae’s Apple Pie is an essential choice on the dessert table for the holidays. Papa C Pies’ light, flaky crust encases tart granny smith apples balanced with a blend of sugar and cinnamon.

Sweet Potato Pie – Like a baked sweet potato, but even better! Our Sweet Potato Pie is made with Mississippi sweet potatoes, whole cream, brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, and spices! A unique twist on a traditional recipe that your family will love.

Save Time And Order Ahead!

The holidays are busy, so save time during your preparation and planning by ordering ahead! Pre-ordering your Christmas pies ensures you get the exact flavors, sizes, and quantities you need to stock your holiday table or bring pies as gifts to your holiday events. Papa C Pies is already accepting orders for your Christmas pies, so get started today!

Delicious Pies Every Time from Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies was born out of a family love for pie handed down three generations from our Grandma Elsie Mae. From her legacy recipe for delicious, flaky crust and her quintessential Apple Pie came all the wonderful pie recipes you now find handmade in our bakery daily. We’re delighted to share our family legacy with you and yours this holiday season!

Papa C Pies is located at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood. Come see us Monday through Saturday at the bakery, or call us at 615-414-3435 today to get started with your holiday pie order!

