5th Annual Child Safety Awareness Event Set for Next Month

The 5th Annual Kids Safety Day is happening next month!

Join Smyrna Fire, Smyrna Police, Smyrna Parks, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital, and many other community partners on Saturday, May 4, from 9 am to 1pm at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center.

This free event features important safety education, free bicycle helmets, entrance into the Smyrna Activity Center, door prizes, and more. The event highlights include inflatables, balloon artists, face painting, indoor rock climbing, car seat safety checks, stranger danger education, animal, bicycle, fire, gun, water safety, and so much more.

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, TN