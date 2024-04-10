Nashville Sounds Drop 15 on Memphis in Rain-shortened Game

Memphis, Tenn. – April 9, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (5-5) rained on the Memphis Redbirds’ (4-6) parade in the series opener, taking a 15-2 win in a rain-shortened six inning contest on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Janson Junk (1-1) picked up the shortened complete game win, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. He retired the Redbirds without a run on 36 pitches through three innings before allowing a tally in the fourth. Junk battled through the steady rain to get through five and allowed a meaningless run in the sixth in the victory.

Roller led the Sounds in hits, going 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Miller and Hernández also scored three runs each, respectively. Tyler Black also reached base twice with a walk and hit by pitch. All nine Sounds reached base in the six innings of offense.

Source: Nashville Sounds

