$5K Worth of Suspected Stolen Merchandise Found During Traffic Stop

October 25, 2024 – A traffic stop Friday afternoon for a speeding violation on I-40 led to the arrest of a 21-year-old woman from Nashville wanted for felony theft out of Rutherford County.
The stop was initiated after a vehicle was clocked traveling at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. During the stop, the officer discovered the passenger had an active, full 50-state extradition warrant related to a large shoplifting incident at a Kohl’s store in Rutherford County.
Further investigation led to the discovery approximately $5,899 worth of suspected stolen merchandise, primarily from Kohl’s, from a recent shoplifting incident. The suspect was arrested on her outstanding felony warrant, and detectives will coordinate with Kohl’s representatives to pursue additional charges and return the recovered items.
Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department
