One Arrested in Murfreesboro Crash That Caused Significant Damage

A hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning resulted in minor injuries and an arrest.

The two-car crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. on October 26 on East Clark Blvd. Three utility poles were knocked down and a fire hydrant was damaged.

One driver fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after. Authorities have charged the individual with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide immediate notice, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Middle Tennessee Electric crews were quickly dispatched to the scene and made repairs. Traffic on East Clark Blvd from Lascassas Pike to Leaf was shut down but has returned to normal.

