5 Furniture & Home Decor Warehouse Pop Up Sales You Should Know About

If you’ve been furniture shopping lately, you know the lead times can be long, up to six months or more to receive an item.

Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started, some by interior designers or stagers where you can buy the furniture at the sale and take it home the same day.

Here’s a list of places to shop.

C and C Design Co

1401 Popular Lane, Nashville

This twice-month sale features high-end furniture at a discounted price. Owned by Designer Catherine Ritter, this is one of the largest sales in the area. And if you are selling your home, they can help with staging.

Find more information here.

Invision Design

3628 Trousdale Drive, Nashville

Held once a month, it’s a smaller space for a sale but packed with incredible items from lighting, pillows, accessories, and furniture. The sale is in the process of moving so check their social media for the next sale date and location. The best part is it’s a family affair as Selvig’s design team will assist if you bring a picture of your room to find what’s right for your space.

Find more information here.

Sara Sells

8430 Horton Hwy, College Grove

This is one of the originals warehouse sales, this started as a small event selling items in a home to a warehouse space in College Grove. It’s held once a month and offers so many home goods from accessories to furniture. The next sale is on March 19.

Find more information here.

RH Outlet

1626 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

If you are a fan of Restoration Hardware, the outlet is located in Cool Springs and is open seven days a week so it’s not a typical warehouse sale but it offers discounted finds. And if you are a patient shopper, they mark down certain items up to 90 percent off.

FP Home Design

145 Lyle Lane, Nashville

A home staging company that offers sales in person has switched to mostly online sales. They do occasionally have sales but check their social media for the latest offerings of sofas, chairs, artwork, and more.

Find more information here.