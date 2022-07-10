The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Discretionary Grant Applications Now Available for Area Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced its annual call for discretionary grant applications.

Nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of residents of Middle Tennessee* are eligible and are encouraged to apply. Nonprofit grant guidelines and applications are available at www.cfmt.org. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations across Middle Tennessee serving a wide range of causes, including: animal welfare, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing, and economic and community development.

The Community Foundation made $2,664,888 in grants to 439 local nonprofit organizations in 32 area counties as part of the 2021 grantmaking process.

Since its inception in 1991, The Foundation has given more than $1.1 billion to nonprofits across the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Discretionary grant recipients will be announced in mid-November 2022.

All tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations applying for discretionary grants must be profiled on The Community Foundation’s initiative www.GivingMatters.com. Contact GivingMatters.com Manager Nicole Rose at [email protected] for more information.

“Our grantmaking is at the core of our mission to connect generosity with need and to improve the quality of life in Middle Tennessee,” CFMT President Ellen Lehman said. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are able to fund nonprofit solutions addressing Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

Nonprofits should follow the discretionary grant guidelines.

“We encourage nonprofits to carefully read these guidelines before submitting a grant request,” said Laundrea Lewis, vice president of grants. “All potential applicants should contact me, or Michael McDaniel to discuss your program idea or ideas.”

For more information about discretionary grants, contact The Community Foundation at 615-321-4939, toll free at 888-540-5200, or [email protected].

*Nonprofit organizations in the following Tennessee counties, and profiled at www.GivingMatters.com, are eligible to apply for discretionary grants: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

For a complete list of 2021 grant recipients, go to www.cfmt.org/grantees.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.