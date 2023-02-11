5 Facts About the NFL’s Biggest Game

The Big Game will kick off on Sunday, February 12th at 5:30 PM on Fox.
The Chiefs are taking on the Eagles. Here are five interesting facts about the biggest game in the NFL.
1Arizona Hosts for the Fourth Time
The Grand Canyon State hosted The Big Game in 1996, in 2008, and in 2015. This year will mark the third time that the Cardinals’ home hosted the big game and the other venue was Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
2Reid and Sirianni Face Their Former Teams
Andy Reid was the head coach in Philadelphia from 1999-2012. Nick Sirianni has been the Eagles’ head coach since 2021 and spent four seasons as an assistant on the Chiefs coaching staff from 2009-2011.
3Two Black Quarterbacks Start Against Each Other for the First Time
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes make history as this will be the first time in history two African-American quarterbacks start against each other for The Big Game.
4Chris Stapleton will Sing National Anthem and Rihanna will Perform Halftime Show
Stapleton will get the night started by singing The Star-Spangled Banner. Pop star Rihanna will make her halftime show debut.
5The Kelce Brothers are the Only Ones to Face-off
Travis and Jason Kelce are the first brothers to ever play against each other in the NFL’s biggest game of the year. Both already have an NFL championship to their name and have a strong chance of making the Hall of Fame.