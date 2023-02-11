Local Chefs Share Recipes for Sunday’s Big Game

The big game returns on Sunday where the Eagles face the Chiefs. We want to make sure you have all the right grub to feed a crowd. Local chefs shared best bites to please a crowd.
1Pimento Cheese Dip from The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen
Cheese dip is always a crowd favorite, and Bill Bacelieri, the GM of The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, has the perfect recipe to whip one up. Serve it warm and with whatever sides you like – Bill suggests Bavarian pretzels or fresh vegetables.
INGREDIENTS:
3/4 Cup Peppadew peppers squeezed dry and chopped to small dice.
1 pound Cream cheese softened in microwave for 1 minutes
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 cup roasted garlic puree
2 teaspoons Blackening seasoning or Cajun seasoning
1/4 teaspoons cayenne
DIRECTIONS:
Mix all ingredients in a stand mixer with a whip attachment or mix by hand with a fork or potato masher.
Serve at room temperature or Heat till warm in the microwave or oven. (Do not overheat)
Serve with Bavarian Pretzels, fresh vegetables or other dipping snacks.
2Boozy Lavender Lemonade from Two Hands
Looking for a unique cocktail to batch and pour? Australian-inspired restaurant Two Hands, located in The Gulch, suggests a unique Boozy Lavender Lemonade. Executive Chef Barney Hannagan says this lemonade has a refreshing and floral taste, but is simple to make. And its purple color will ensure you don’t offend either team.
DIRECTIONS:
Start with a lemonade base, or a sparkling lemon seltzer like San Pellegrino limonata
2oz empress gin
1/4oz creme di violet
1/4oz lavender syrup
1/2oz lemon juice
Add ice and a lemon twist, and enjoy the game.
TO BATCH:
Multiply ingredients above by the number of guests you’ll be serving.
When ready to serve, stir the beverage and over ice.
3Dry Rubbed Wings from The Listening Room Cafe
No Super Bowl party is complete without wings. Luckily, The Listening Room’s dry rub recipe has been in Founder Chris Blair’s family for generations and is at any tailgate. If you’re traveling to your party, prep the rub in advance and pop the wings into the oven once you arrive to guarantee they’ll be hot and tender.
INGREDIENTS:
2 ⅓ C. – brown sugar
1 ¾ C. – white sugar
1 ¾ C. – paprika
½ C. – chili powder
½ C. – black pepper
½ C. – salt
¼ C. – cumin
⅓ C. – onion powder
⅓ C. – garlic powder
1 package of prepared wings
Oil for coating
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Once combined pass mixture through mesh sieve several times to ensure spices have no lumps and are well combined.
Dry the chicken wings with a paper towel. This step is important – removing the excess moisture allows the chicken to really crisp up. Add the chicken to a large mixing bowl. Add the oil, and toss to coat the wings in oil. Sprinkle the chicken seasoning blend over the chicken wings, and use your hands to massage the seasoning into each wing until they’re all fully and evenly coated.
Place the wings on the baking sheet, making sure that they’re evenly spaced so that they each have a little room.
Bake for 45 minutes, and pair with your favorite dipping sauce.
4Tori Karaage from Church & Union
Chef Aaron Skoultchi, who created the modern American menu at Church & Union, loves to put a twist on traditional game-day favorites. Their Tori Karaage recipe is a way to spice up your fried chicken, by adding an Asian twist. This boneless chicken dish has a depth of flavor, and the lemon kewpie sauce can easily be mixed once you arrive. The sauce doesn’t have to be just for the chicken either – veggies can be dipped in it as well!
INGREDIENTS:
1lb boneless chicken thighs
1TBS minced garlic
1TBS minced ginger
2oz lemon juice
4oz sake
4oz mirin
2 cups tamari or soy sauce
2 cups potato starch
Frying Oil
Salt to taste
Togarashi
Pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
Cut chicken thighs into bite-size pieces
Mix minced garlic, minced ginger, lemon juice, sake, Mirin and tamari or soy sauce together in a bowl.
Add the diced chicken thighs into the mixture, combine
Let the chicken thighs marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour
Use a strainer to strain off excess marinade.
In a bowl, add the potato starch and toss the marinated chicken in the starch
Shake off excess starch
Heat preferred frying oil (peanut, sunflower, soybean, Etc) to 350 degrees
Once the oil is heated to 350 degrees, carefully place 2 – 3 pieces of the chicken in the frying oil, cook until the chicken floats to the top of the oil.
Use a metal straining spoon to remove the chicken from the frying oil, place on a plate with a paper towel to help drain excess oil.
Transfer to serving dish, sprinkle with salt and togarashi
LEMON KEWPIE RECIPE:
2 cups Kewpie mayo
.5 cup lemon juice
zest of one lemon
Combine the Kewpie mayo, lemon juice, and zest of one lemon in a bowl