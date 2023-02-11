Local Chefs Share Recipes for Sunday’s Big Game

3 Dry Rubbed Wings from The Listening Room Cafe

No Super Bowl party is complete without wings. Luckily, The Listening Room’s dry rub recipe has been in Founder Chris Blair’s family for generations and is at any tailgate. If you’re traveling to your party, prep the rub in advance and pop the wings into the oven once you arrive to guarantee they’ll be hot and tender.

INGREDIENTS:

2 ⅓ C. – brown sugar

1 ¾ C. – white sugar

1 ¾ C. – paprika

½ C. – chili powder

½ C. – black pepper

½ C. – salt

¼ C. – cumin

⅓ C. – onion powder

⅓ C. – garlic powder

1 package of prepared wings

Oil for coating

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Once combined pass mixture through mesh sieve several times to ensure spices have no lumps and are well combined.

Dry the chicken wings with a paper towel. This step is important – removing the excess moisture allows the chicken to really crisp up. Add the chicken to a large mixing bowl. Add the oil, and toss to coat the wings in oil. Sprinkle the chicken seasoning blend over the chicken wings, and use your hands to massage the seasoning into each wing until they’re all fully and evenly coated.

Place the wings on the baking sheet, making sure that they’re evenly spaced so that they each have a little room.

Bake for 45 minutes, and pair with your favorite dipping sauce.