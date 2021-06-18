Rutherford County is one of the fastest-growing counties in all of Tennessee and with good reason. Located at the exact middle point of the state of Tennessee, it has plenty of activities for families. In this list you will find historic, educational, outdoorsy, unique and just plain fun places to experience.
1Percy Priest Lake
This 42-mile, man-made lake was finished in 1968; it is only a short 15-minute drive from Downtown Nashville. It is the perfect spot for recreational activities such as boating, camping and fishing. Spend a day kayaking, out on the sail boat or jet skiing and enjoy the nights under the sky stargazing with a campfire. Amenities include water, electrical hookups, restrooms and showers.
2The Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation
Sitting on 168 acres in the middle of Smyrna, this historic home is rich in history and one of the areas top historic attractions. The home was built in 1810 and is kept as original as possible with authentic family relics and pieces. The story of Sam David is heroism at it’s finest for the role he played in the Civil War. Take the tour for the full story and special access to the multiple dwellings on this historical land.
3The Discovery Center
The Discovery Center is an interactive, educational museum for everyone to enjoy. Children will learn all about the world around them through various exhibits, programs and play.
4Historic Downtown Murfreesboro
The notable courthouse is at the center of the historic Downtown Murfreesboro Square. It is surrounded by quaint shops, restaurants and history that run deep into the veins of Rutherford County.
5Julia’s HomeStyle Bakery
Fresh baked cupcakes, cookies, award winning pies and more is what you’ll find at Julia’s HomeStyle Bakery. With over 33 years of confectionary experience, you won’t be disappointed by the unique, delicious treats you will find here.
6Oaklands Mansion
A historic plantation located in Murfreesboro, the Oaklands Mansion is a historic plantation steeped in history. During the Civil War, officers from both sides occupied the home. Notable historical figures from both the Union and Confederate sides have visited the home, in addition to interesting events. This mansion was almost torn down in 1958 but was instead preserved and opened as a museum.
7Batey Farms
Located 6 miles Northwest of Murfreesboro, you will find the 8th generation family-owned Batey Farms. Browse the 200 year old on-site cabin that is now a retail store where you can buy various items from several farms in the area. Be sure to visit their website for adjusted hours of operation due to COVID.
8The Avenue Murfreesboro
The Avenue is the premier shopping facility in Murfreesboro where you can find a little bit of everything. With stores from Bath and Body Works to Burlington, you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for. While there, you can dine in one of their many amazing restaurants such as BJ’s Brewhouse, MIMI’S or Longhorn Steakhouse.
9Springhouse Theatre
Springhouse Theatre is a Christian-based Theatre Company that puts on productions to appeal to both the Christian and the secularist. In addition to plays, Springhouse also hosts drama camps for kids to learn the ins and outs of theatre production.
10Long Hunter State Park
Long Hunter State Park offers 2,600 acres of recreational activities that include fishing, camping, boating, hiking and more. Check their events calendar for unique and fun outdoor experiences.
11Boro Beach
This is a great place for families to enjoy some water fun under the sun! Boro Beach contains multiple waterslides, a splash pad and a kid’s only section for little one’s to have fun without the hustle and bustle of the older crowd.
12Rutherford County Farmer’s Market
This Farmer’s Market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays, May through October. It is a produce-only Farmer’s Market located at the Community Center in Lane Agri Park. It hosts vendors from 20 different counties and sells a wide variety of flowers, fruits, veggies, meats and more.
13The Town of Bell Buckle
Bell Buckle is an old railroad town located just outside of Murfreesboro. Established in 1852, it is known for its antique shopping, handmade crafts, country music and historic buildings.
14Cannonsburgh Village
Cannonsburgh Village represents 100 years of Tennessee life from the 1830s-1930s. This village is home to a schoolhouse, a general store, a blacksmith’s shop and so much more. Take a self-guided tour to discover historic Tennessee’s way of life.
15City Cafe
City Café is the oldest restaurant in Tennessee with a grand opening date of February 10, 1900. Whether you want a classic Southern breakfast, lunch or Meat and 3 lunch plates, you will leave the City Café full and satisfied.
16Stones River Battlefield
This field is home to one of the most important Union victories during the Civil War. During you visit to this historic battle field you will learn about the history and importance of this battle and how it changed the course of history. View various relics while you hear the personal stories of individuals who fought here. Enjoy the nature and animals unique to the area as you walk the grounds. Check out their website for various events hosted throughout the year.
17Earth Experience Museum
Middle Tennessee’s museum for natural history, the Earth Experience Museum is interactive, educational fun for everyone. Explore the archaeological world around us from Antarctica to Madagascar.
18Lane, Trains and Automobiles Entertainment
Fun for the entire family! Enjoy bowling, arcading and laser tag. There is also an onsite restaurant for you to dine at after an afternoon of fun.
19Old Fort Park
Often said to be the best park in Murfreesboro, Old Fort Park provides a magical play area for children to enjoy. It is also great for riding bikes, walking trails and open field activities.
20Catfeine Cat Café
Catfeine is a Cat Café where you can enjoy some small talk, a drink and lots of time with some felines. Enjoy spending time with up to 20 cats in a common area at any given time. Catfeine helps cats in the area to get adopted into loving homes.