16 Stones River Battlefield

Visit Stones River

This field is home to one of the most important Union victories during the Civil War. During you visit to this historic battle field you will learn about the history and importance of this battle and how it changed the course of history. View various relics while you hear the personal stories of individuals who fought here. Enjoy the nature and animals unique to the area as you walk the grounds. Check out their website for various events hosted throughout the year.