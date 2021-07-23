Two Rutherford County Men Charged in Drug-Related Death

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation by the HIDTA Overdose Death Task Force has resulted in the indictment of two Rutherford County men, in connection to the drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man. The HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force is comprised of agents and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, DEA Tactical Diversion Group, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, LaVergne Police Department, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

On October 31, 2019, agents joined officers and deputies in investigating the death of Joshua Dickerson in Murfreesboro. His cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by heroin/ fentanyl toxicity. The investigation identified Franklyn Lotito and Terry Averitt as the individuals who provided the drugs to the victim.

In June, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Franklyn Lotito (DOB 10/04/1984), and Terry Averitt (DOB 08/19/1982) each with one count of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Delivery of Fentanyl. The Rutherford County Fugitive Task Force arrested Lotito and Averitt, and they were booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where they are each being held on a $100,000 bond.