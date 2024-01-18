Winter Weather Advisory, Wintry Mix, High Winds, Colder Temps 1-18-19-2024

Today
A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 2pm, then rain or freezing rain. High near 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain or freezing rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 836 AM CST Thu Jan 18 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>062-065-066-079-080-093>095-190900- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.240118T1800Z-240119T1500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-White-Cumberland-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne- Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Sparta, Crossville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 836 AM CST Thu Jan 18 2024 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch and snow accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.