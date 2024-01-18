Arby’s Launches Unlimited Cheese Promotion

Cheese lovers are in luck – cheddar days are coming! This January, Arby’s is featuring a variety of 2 for $7 cheesy deals during Cheddarthon – the brand’s cheesiest sales event yet – and dropping a limited number of “Keys to the Cheese” at local Arby’s restaurants in honor of National Cheese Lovers Day on Jan. 20.

Have a need for cheese? Arby’s has you covered. Arby’s Keys to the Cheese are limited-release keychains that will unlock access to unlimited Cheddar Sauce cups for the remainder of 2024 for just $2. Arby’s locations nationwide will have a limited amount of keys on-site, and lucky guests who purchase one of them on Jan. 20 will get one free cup of Cheddar Sauce with each purchase for the rest of the year!

Arby’s is also offering more can’t-miss deals showcasing its beloved Cheddar Sauce as part of the Cheddarthon event. Featuring 2 for $7 deals on the Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar, Fish ‘n Cheddar and Fried Mac ‘n Cheese Bites – which are made with a blend of even more premium cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, fontina and cream cheese – fans won’t want to miss out on the cheesiest sales event of the year!

“Arby’s is starting the year with a great value on these craveable cheesy menu items that our guests won’t want to miss,” said Ellen Rose, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Keys to the Cheese add a fun creative take to the offering, as well – whether you’re a cheese aficionado or a newly minted cheese lover, Arby’s Cheddar Sauce cups pair so well with our iconic sandwiches and curly fries and are sure to elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings.”

Arby’s Keys to the Cheese will be available exclusively in-store at Arby’s locations on Saturday, Jan. 20. To be the first to know about future exclusive offers and merch drops, sign up for Arby’s Rewards at Arby’s.com/deals and follow @Arbys on social media.