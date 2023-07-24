Win Free Whataburger for a Decade Using the Whataburger App

July 21, 2023 – Whataburger Rewards members can earn more rewards this summer by scoring free food prizes by playing the Summer Games in the Whataburger App!

It’s easy to play. First, sign up for a Whataburger Rewards account by downloading the Whataburger app. Then, order your favorites! The more you order, the more chances Rewards members have to win Whataburger for a Month, Year—or even Decade!

Whataburger Rewards members can participate in weekly game challenges in the Whataburger app for the chance to win a variety of prizes, including more of their favorite menu items. Prizes include instant wins for your next visit or Whataburger for a Month, Decade or Year.

Participants can earn one or two additional game plays each week for each purchase made through Whataburger.com or the Whataburger App.

A single purchase will earn a guest one game play. Completion of a Weekly Challenge will earn a guest two game plays. There are plenty of chances to win!

Earn Instant Win Prizes, which land you free digital coupons added to your Whataburger Rewards account. Prizes include the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, Whataburger, Breakfast Burger, Brownie, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Medium Fries.

Keep playing to collect badges to be eligible for any of the Collect-and-Win prizes including Whataburger for a Month, Whataburger for a Year, and for one lucky grand prize winner: Whataburger for a Decade.

Earn more with Whataburger Rewards for chances to win bigger and better prizes all year. Rewards members can expect even more future opportunities for special offers curated exclusively for them.

Hurry, the Summer Games will only be available from July 24 to August 20 on the Whataburger Rewards app!

Download the app here.

Terms & Conditions here.