Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream to Release a New Flavor Just in Time for the Holidays

Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream® a spirit brand of Pennington Distilling Company, announces the release of a new Whisper Creek flavor, Peppermint Mocha.

Just in time for the holidays, they are releasing Peppermint Mocha, made with the same Tennessee Whiskey, real dairy cream, and all-natural flavors of the Original Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream® complemented by flavors of real coffee, chocolate, and peppermint.

At 40 proof, Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream is a cream liqueur for whiskey lovers. It is best tasted on the rocks to experience the full and complex flavors. It also makes a wonderful addition to a cup of coffee, steaming hot chocolate, or crafted into cocktails or desserts for a decadent treat.

Jeff and Jenny Pennington, the husband-and-wife creators of this savory sipping cream, shared, “Whisper Creek Peppermint Mocha is the tastiest way to get into the holiday spirit. Whether you’re gifting to your favorite whiskey lover or using it to whip up a holiday cocktail, Peppermint Mocha is the perfect sidecar for all your holiday festivities.”

Peppermint Mocha is available at Pennington Distilling Co. retail shop at $26.99 and select retailers in Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Illinois.

For more information, drink, and dessert recipes, and where to buy Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream visit www.tennesseesippingcream.com.