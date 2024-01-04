Whataburger Introduces All-New Boneless WhataWings

January 4, 2024 – Your New Year is about to get a whole lot saucier.

Whataburger is kicking off the new year in a big way with all-new boneless WhataWings, made with nine juicy, 100% white-meat chicken bites tossed in one of our four famously bold sauces.

The starting lineup of flavors includes some heavy hitters, including Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy sauce.

“Our customers have a passion for Whataburger’s proprietary sauces. So, we’re excited to spread our wings around that enthusiasm by pairing favorites like Honey Butter and Sweet & Spicy with our premium chicken tender bites,” said Whataburger Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov.

With football season in full swing, WhataWings are sure to level-up your game-day spread. And you’ll also be the hero of the family-gathering or party with WhataWings in tow.

Whataburger’s all-new boneless WhataWings are here for a good time, not a long time—so try them while they’re here! Pricing and availability vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and getting special offers.

Source: Whataburger

