What You Need to Know About Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 22. A few tickets remain, find them here.
Here’s some interesting things to know about Monster Jam.
- The Monster Jam show is about two hours featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.
- At Nissan, this will be the debut of Sparkle Smasho Monster Truck, the all-new six-ton unicorn with colorful charisma and a bold attitude, recently revealed at Monster Jam World Finals® XXIII in May.
- One of the most popular trucks, Grave Digger, will be in Nashville along with El Toro Loco, Scooby Doo, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, and more.
- The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.
- Each truck is capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
- There will be a Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.
- It’s loud, so bring your protective ear gear. You must purchase a ticket for everyone over the age of 2.
- The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 23 psi pressure, and weigh 645 pounds each (with wheel).
- The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame.
- The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass.
- Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.
