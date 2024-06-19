OBITUARY: Josephine N. Miller

Josephine N. Miller was born on November 12, 1934 in McMinnville, TN to Allen and Inez Basham who preceded her in death.

Jody, as she was known to many, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 14, 2024 in Byron Center, Michigan.

Jody married John W. Miller on December 19, 1953 in Jackson County, Indiana while John was stationed at Camp Atterbury as he served in the Army. They met during their teen years at First Assembly of God Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They were married just short of 59 years when John passed away in July of 2012. They had one son, Johnny Paul Miller, whom Jody adored, and unfortunately, he passed away in January of 2014.

Jody is survived by her life-long best friend and identical twin sister, Cathy (Dee) Miller of Kentwood, MI, sister Shirley Haight of Kentwood, MI, sister-in-law Kathy Basham of McMinnville, TN, brothers-in-law Carl (Ruth) Miller of Nashville, TN and Clark (Lois) Miller of Hudsonville, MI. Jody also leaves behind several nieces and nephews along with other family members and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Tom Basham and brother-in-law, Tom Haight.

Jody loved her family and friends fiercely. She was greeted in Heaven by many of them who went on before her.

She lived in Michigan in her younger and early married years, then moved to Murfreesboro, TN in 1980 when John was transferred due to work. She made a home in Murfreesboro where she and John were members of Barfield Baptist Church. Over the years she had many dear friends and made many memories which she recalled frequently.

In May of 2022, Jody moved back to Michigan to live with her twin sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Dee, to finish her life in the area where she had grown up and to be close to family. Jody was loved and will be greatly missed by many.

The Reverend Ron Byars will officiate a graveside service at Christiana Miller Cemetery, Highway 269, Christiana, TN on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11 am. Murfreesboro Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Miller. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank, a favorite charity, or your church’s mission program in memory of Jody Miller.

