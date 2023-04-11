What to Expect When You Attend the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry has been sending out country music over the airwaves for over 90 years with a live show. It first began at the Ryman Auditorium before moving to the Opry House in 1974. Fans who visit don’t come just one time, they make plans to visit again and again.
Fun fact: The Opry has loyal fans, one in particular – Paul Eckhart bought a ticket for and attended an Opry performance for 2,184 straight weeks from 1972 until 2014. Yes, 2,184. Uninterrupted.
The Grand Ole Opry is located at 2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
Before you head out to the show, here are some things you need to know.
- Grand Ole Opry has a digital ticketing program – AXS mobile – which allows fans to manage their account. You can even transfer or sell tickets if needed. Discounted tickets are available for children ages 4-11. Tennessee residents can receive a discounted ticket to certain shows, find more info here.
- You will be asked to walk thru a metal detector before entering the building.
- Bag policy – oversized bags are not allowed unless medically necessary, such as diaper bags, diabetic supplies, etc. All bags are subject to search. Please plan to secure luggage, large backpacks, and other oversized items at your home, hotel, or in your vehicle.
- If necessary, guests may bring strollers to events in the Grand Ole Opry House. Please understand, however, that these strollers must be collapsible and checked at the door. You may not leave strollers in the walkways, gates, or concourses and staff will not guard these items for you
- There is a code of conduct expected at the Opry, no foul language or interfering with the performance or throwing of objects at artists.
- The Grand Ole Opry House offers a variety of food and beverage items for purchase at its Sound Bites marketplace locations. Sound Bites is open when doors open and will close 30 minutes prior to the show’s end. Guests are welcome to enjoy their purchases in the auditorium during any Opry show.
- Animals or pets are not permitted on the premises at the Opry Entertainment Complex under normal circumstances, with the exception of service animals such as guide dogs. Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.
- Prohibited items at the Opry House:
- Guns and Other Weapons (with or without a permit)
- Knives
- Pepper Spray/Mace
- Oversized Bags
- Outside Food and Beverage
- Cans
- Bottles
- Alcohol and Drugs (except those prescribed to the individual)
- Laser Pens
- Markers
- Spray Paint
- Masks (and Face Paint)
- Laptops and Tablets
- Musical Instruments (with the exception of usage during Make a Record)
- Noise Making Devices
- Video Cameras
- Audio Recording Devices (unless special permission is granted and/or “taper” tickets are offered to the ticket buyer)
- Monopods, Tripods
- Selfie Sticks and Cameras with Telephoto or Zoom Lenses
- Segways
- Smoking – Tennessee state law prohibits smoking at the Grand Ole Opry House and federal law prohibits ignition of an open flame in a National Historic Landmark.