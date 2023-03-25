2023 Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville. The show is never the same twice and with over 200 members, you never know who might stop by to take the stage. Seeing the show in person is like no other, you are experiencing a piece of country music history and listening to some of the best artists in the industry. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com.
List updated on March 13, 2023
Opry Classics -Scotty McCreary
Thursday, March 9, 7 pm
Artists performing include Scotty McCreery, T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin, Louise Mandrell, The Gatlin Brothers, and Rhonda Vincent.
Grand Ole Opry -Gary Mule Deer
Friday, March 10, 7 pm
This show will include the induction of Gary Mule Deer into the Opry. Other guests appearing are Mandy Barnett, The Bellamy Brothers, Erin Enderlin, Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs.
Grand Ole Opry -Ashley McBride
Saturday, March 11, 7 pm
Artists scheduled are Gary Mule Deer, Ashley McBride, and Craig Morgan.
Grand Ole Opry -Vince Gill
Tuesday, March 14, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Chase Matthews, Chapel Hart, Crystal Gayle, Dailey & Vincent, and Joshua Ray Walker,
Grand Ole Opry-Blanco Brown
Wednesday, March 15, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, Randall King, and Locash.
Opry Classics- Oak Ridge Boys
Thursday, March 16, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Elizabeth Cook, Shane Hennessy, The Gatlin Brothers, and The Oak Ridge Boys.
Grand Ole Opry -Charles Esten
Friday, March 17, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Charles Esten, Eileen Ivers, Rory Makem, Craig Morgan, Nashville Irish Dancers, and Ricky Skaggs.
Grand Ole Opry-Lauren Alaina
Saturday, March 18, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Lauren Alaina, Clare Cunningham, Morgan Evans, Jig Jam, and Jameson Rodgers.
Grand Ole Opry-Carly Pearce
Tuesday, March 21, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Henry Cho, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Boy Named Banjo, Rhonda Vincent, and Steven Curtis Chapman.
Grand Ole Opry-Carter Faith
Wednesday, March 22, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Carter Faith, Killer Beaz, Drew Parker, and Brit Taylor.
Grand Ole Opry -Darius Rucker
Friday, March 24, 7 pm
Artist scheduled to perform are Junior Brown, Ashley Cooke, Sean Dietrich, and Darius Rucker.
Grand Ole Opry- Little Big Town
Saturday, March 25, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Little Big Town, Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, Ronnie Milsap, and Mark Willis.
Grand Ole Opry- Della Mae
Tuesday, March 28, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Della Mae, Maggie Rose, and Alana Springsteen.
Grand Ole Opry-Cooper Alan
Wednesday, March 29, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform Cooper Alan and The French Family.
Lewis Capaldi
Thursday, March 30, 8 pm
GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi announced the forthcoming release of his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out via Capitol Records on May, 19, 2023. Featuring his smash single “Forget Me” (a September release that marks his third consecutive UK No. 1 hit), the album will follow Capaldi’s 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The 26-year-old artist also announced his spring 2023 headline tour of North America.
Grand Ole Opry- Suzy Boguss
Friday, March 31, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Suzy Boguss, Priscilla Block, The Bellamy Brothers, and Lauren Weintraub.
Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, April 1, 7 pm
Aritsts scheduled to perform are Wylie and The Wild West.
Grand Ole Opry-Don Schlitz
Tuesday, April 4, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Henry Cho and Don Schlitz.
Grand Ole Opry-Elle King
Wednesday, April 5, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Madeline Edwards, Elle King, and Gary Mule Deer.
Grand Ole Opry-Wendy Moten
Thursday, April 6, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Lauren Alaina, The Gatlin Brothers, Lauren Mascitti, Chuck Mead, and Wendy Moten.
Grand Ole Opry-Gary Mule Deer
Friday, April 7, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Gary Mule Deer.
Grand Ole Opry-Gary Mule Deer
Saturday, April 8, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Gary Mule Deer.
Grand Ole Opry-Dustin Lynch
Tuesday, April 11, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Dustin Lynch, The Issacs, Meghan Patrick, and Ricky Skaggs.
Grand Ole Opry- Maggie Rose
Wednesday, April 12, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are El Dorodo and Maggie Rose.
Opry Classics-The Gatlin Brothers
Thursday, April 13, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are The Gatlin Brothers.
Grand Ole Opry -Gary Levox
Friday, April 14, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Brett Kissel and Gary Levox.
Grand Ole Opry- Kelsea Ballerini
Saturday, April 15, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Jordan Harvey and Kelsea Ballerini.
Grand Ole Opry-49 Winchester
Tuesday, April 18, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are 49 Winchester and Craig Morgan. Breland will perfom the the Opry Nextstage.
Leann Morgan
Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 pm
After making her debut in the Grand Ole Opry in March 2022, Middle Tennessee native and southern sweetheart Leanne Morgan will return to the Opry House for a headline performance on April 19, 2023 as a part of the Nashville Comedy Festival and Leanne’s Just Getting Started Tour.
Opry Classics -Charlie McCoy
Thursday, April 20, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform at The Gatlin Brothers and Charlie McCoy.
Grand Ole Opry- Catie Offerman
Friday, April 21, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are The Oak Ridge Boys, Catie Offerman, and Brandon Ratcliff.
Grand Ole Opry-Steve Earle
Saturday, April 22, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform Steve Earle and Chancey Williams.
Opry Classics -Billy Yates
Thursday, April 27, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform include The Gatlin Brothers, Tony Jackson and Billy Yates.
Grand Ole Opry-Gene Watson
Friday, April 28, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is Gene Watson.
Grand Ole Opry-The Issacs
Saturday, April 29, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are The Issacs and Don Schlitz.
Grand Ole Opry -Chris Janson
Tuesday, May 2, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Chris Janson, The Band of Heathens, and Craig Morgan.
Opry Country Classics-The Gatlin Brothers
Thursday, May 4, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are The Gatlin Brothers, The Malpass Brothers, and Don Schlitz.
Grand Ole Opry -Amy Ray Band
Friday, May 5, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is the Amy Ray Band.
Grand Ole Opry- Dalton Dover
Saturday, May 6, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is Dalton Dover.
Grand Ole Opry- Steven Curtis Chapman
Tuesday, May 9, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is Steven Curtis Chapman.
Opry Classics – The Gatlin Brothers
Thursday, May 11, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is The Gatlin Brothers.
Grand Ole Opry-My Sister, My Brother
Friday, May 12, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform is My Sister, My Brother.
Grand Ole Opry -Deana Carter
Saturday, May 13, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are Deana Carter and Michael Ray.
Grand Ole Opry- Ashley McBride
Tuesday, May 16, 7 pm
Artist scheduled to perform is Ashley McBride.
Opry Classic -The Gatlin Brothers
Thursday, May 18, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are The Gatlin Brothers.
Grand Ole Opry- John Morgan
Friday, May 19, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform are John Morgan and Tenille Townes.
Grand Ole Opry-The Oak Ridge Boys
Tuesday, May 23, 7 pm
Artists scheduled to perform at The Oak Ridge Boys.
Grand Ole Opry-Lauren Alaina
Friday, May 26, 7 pm
Artist scheduled to perform is Lauren Alaina.
Grand Ole Opry-Steve Earle
Saturday, May 27, 7 pm
Artist scheduled to perform is Steve Earle.
The Impractical Jokers
Thursday, July 27, 7:30 pm
Q, Murr and Sal have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011, and just celebrated their 10-year milestone. Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy.
Counting Crows
Monday, August 14, 7:30 pm
Counting Crows brings their tour to Nashville with special guest Dashboard Confessionals.
