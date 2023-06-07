Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Salad is Back!

Enjoy the warmer weather and treat your taste buds to an explosion of summer-packed flavors with the return of the beloved Summer Strawberry Salad! Like all of Wendy’s ® craft salads, the Summer Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Delivering the taste of summer with quality ingredients like sun-ripened, hand-picked strawberries, juicy grilled chicken, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, a savory Tuscan cheese blend, drizzled with a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all atop a bed of Wendy’s fresh spring mix lettuce blend for a perfectly sweet and savory flavor explosion!

When that summer salad craving hits, Wendy’s delivers the berry best ingredients of the season.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Salad is available NOW at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

WHY:

As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, Wendy’s is intentional about capturing and delivering the freshest flavors of the season. The Summer Strawberry Salad is a fan-favorite for the summertime – packed full of high-quality, flavorful ingredients and craveable flavors. Not to mention, it pairs excellently with Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty® – because we couldn’t help but give customers not one, but two strawberry-packed menu items to enjoy all season long.

HOW TO GET YOUR STRAWBERRY FIX ALL SUMMER LONG: