Krystal Launches New and Improved Fries

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Krystal, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, just launched new fries! Fans no longer need to ask Krystal to “bring back the old fries” as Krystal has heard the feedback from fans and launched new and improved fries this month.

The new fries are a perfect addition to any meal at Krystal and feature a delicate balance of crispiness on the outside and a fluffy baked potato texture on the inside. The skin-on fries are no longer batter coated, resulting in an enhanced and rich potato flavor. Cooked fresh all day long, the fries are cut to the perfect size, deep fried until golden brown, and served hot and crispy with just the right amount of salt.

“Fries are a vital element of our menu and a passion point for our guests, so when our guests speak, we listen, and these new fries are a clear reflection of that feedback,” said Ray Kees, Director of Culinary at Krystal. “We’ve worked diligently in the kitchen to perfect our new fries and we can’t wait for our guests to try them.”

As a thank you to guests and to mark the launch of the new fries, Krystal will offer a Fry-Yay special of a free small fry with online or Krystal mobile app purchases of $5 or more on June 9, June 16, June 23 and June 30. To redeem the offer, guests must use code FRYYAY at checkout on www.krystal.com or in the Krystal mobile app on Fridays in June.

To view the full menu and find a location near you, visit https://www.krystal.com. For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*Valid at participating locations, while supplies last.