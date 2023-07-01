WEATHERR JULY 1-50/50 Storms, Heat Advisory

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
213 PM CDT Fri Jun 30 2023

Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Smith-Jackson-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
Bedford-Coffee-Giles-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville,
Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
and Pulaski
213 PM CDT Fri Jun 30 2023

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
  conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
  Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
  evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
  Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

