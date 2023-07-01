Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation according to Metro Nashville Police, reports WSMV.

WSMV’s report states that Haskins was arrested on Thursday and released later that day.

According to an arrest affidavit acquired by WSMV, an argument occurred between the victim and Haskins because the victim “liked” a photo of a man on Instagram. The victim threw Haskins’ shoes on the floor and Haskins asked the victim to stop. When the victim didn’t, Haskins hit the victim in the back of the head. The victim fought back and Haskins pushed the victim on top of the bed and began strangling the victim.

Eventually, Haskins left the victim’s home. Read more from WSMV here.

This is an ongoing story.