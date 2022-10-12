Wednesday, October 12, 2022
WEATHER ALERT- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189-
130300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              CANNON              COFFEE
DAVIDSON             GILES               HARDIN
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               MARSHALL
MAURY                MCNAIRY             RUTHERFORD
WAYNE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON
Tornado Warning

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Nashville TN
409 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

TNC021-037-187-122130-
/O.CON.KOHX.TO.W.0010.000000T0000Z-221012T2130Z/
Davidson TN-Williamson TN-Cheatham TN-
409 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL
CHEATHAM COUNTIES...

At 408 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near
Bellevue, or 12 miles northwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

These dangerous storms will be near...
  Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT.
  Brentwood around 425 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend.

This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 191 and 204.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and
widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the
tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest
floor of a building.

LAT...LON 3593 8704 3615 8707 3618 8686 3596 8681
TIME...MOT...LOC 2108Z 266DEG 36KT 3606 8699

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Adcock

