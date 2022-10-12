American Idol Season 19 Runner-up Willie Spence Dies After Car Accident

Willie Spence, the runner-up on American Idol season 19 died Tuesday after a car accident at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Marion County in East Tennessee reports NBC News. He was 23.

According to authorities and NBC News Spence’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee “left the roadway” and hit the back of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder east of Interstate 24 at the 147 mile marker.

Spence and the driver of the tractor-trailer were wearing seat belts reports NBC News.

NBC News went on to say that Marion County Medical Examiner Barbara O’Neal said the cause of death was “multisystem trauma due to motor vehicle accident” and that Spence was pronounced dead at the scene.

American Idol’s Twitter page said “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

