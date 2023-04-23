WEATHER ALERT Frost Advisory 4-24-2023

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
217 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-232000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0002.230424T0600Z-230424T1300Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
217 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result
  in frost formation.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

