Weekly Weather Forecast 4-24-28-2023

Well since we kinda skipped early Spring and went straight to late Spring early Summer, and then back to winter, it seems appropriate that early Spring should have its moment to shine. That’s what we are going to see this week.

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.