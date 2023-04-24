6 Live Shows this Week – April 24, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Neal Francis

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday, April 28, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Neal Francis is an American musician from Chicago whose music is steeped in New Orleans rhythms, Chicago blues, and early 70s rock. Special guests will be Luthi.

Find tickets here. 

2Snarky Puppy

photo by Jim Wood

Thursday, April 28, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Snarky Puppy is a collective of sorts with as many as 25 members in regular rotation. They each maintain busy schedules as sidemen (with such artists as Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and D’Angelo), producers (for Kirk Franklin, David Crosby, and Salif Keïta), and solo artists (many of whom are on the band’s indy label, GroundUP Music.

Find tickets here. 

3Steve Miller Band

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Sunday, April 30, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank with Steve Miller Band. Special guests will be Mavis Staples.

Find tickets here. 

4Michigander

photo from Exit/In

Saturday, April 29, 7 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

Exit/In has reopened. Michigander is the brainchild of Midwestern songwriter, singer, producer, and guitarist Jason Singer.

Find tickets here. 

5Kristin Chenoweth at Nashville Symphony

photo from Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, April 25, 6 pm

Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville

The Nashville Symphony will host its fashion show with fashion from designer Brandon Maxwell with a musical performance by Kristin Chenoweth.

Find tickets here. 

6Grupo Firme

photo from Bridgestone

Friday, April 28, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Grupo Firme is one of the most popular regional Mexican music groups in the world. The group’s music is a unique blend of ranchera, mariachi, and Norteño that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Find tickets here. 

