WEATHER ALERT : 1-8-9-2024 High Winds and Heavy Rains

Windy will be a theme all week. Heavy rains move in tonight. There is a possibility of some severe weather alerts as the winds will be a major problem with gusts of 40+ mph. Fallen trees, limbs, and localized flooding are also possible. A Wind Advisory is beginning this evening and has been extended to Wednesday morning. That small chance of a rain/snow mix on Tuesday right now isn’t worrying us a whole lot, but, we are watching timing.

Looking ahead more rains and winds are predicted Friday with another possibility of a winter mix with little or no accumulation on the backend.

Right now looking down the road we will be watching a possible snow event early next week, but, it is too early to put any certainty behind that now.

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers, mainly after 7pm. Temperature falling to near 45 by 8pm, then rising to around 53 during the remainder of the night. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers likely. Temperature rising to near 55 by 11am, then falling to around 46 during the remainder of the day. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain showers likely, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.